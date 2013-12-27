FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
December 27, 2013 / 7:26 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on
the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's
main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure
indicates net selling.
    
 Week to:   TOTAL            Proprietary        Brokerage
 Dec 20     61,919,612       200,175,918      -138,256,306
 Dec 13     48,759,206      -596,057,009       644,816,215
 Dec 6     -24,326,032      -126,278,009       101,951,977
 Nov 29     12,493,762       251,336,592      -238,842,830
 Nov 22 41,414,924       112,061,705       -70,646,781
  
 Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions  Individuals  Foreigners  Securities Cos
 Dec 20     32,716,297 -1,015,530,556   879,879,197 -35,321,244
 Dec 13    241,094,447   -294,132,981   711,564,938 -13,710,189
 Dec 6     -21,531,819     48,770,009    68,408,896   6,304,891
 Nov 29   -175,603,610   -305,848,292   265,309,061 -22,699,989
 Nov 22   -173,665,604   -494,846,682   636,460,828 -38,595,323
 
 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
