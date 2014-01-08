FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 8, 2014 / 7:54 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the
first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main
stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates
net selling.
    
 Week to:   TOTAL            Proprietary        Brokerage
 Dec 27     32,872,015       150,040,823      -117,168,808
 Dec 20     61,919,612       200,175,918      -138,256,306
 Dec 13     48,759,206      -596,057,009       644,816,215
 Dec 6     -24,326,032      -126,278,009       101,951,977
 Nov 29     12,493,762       251,336,592      -238,842,830
  
 Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions  Individuals  Foreigners  Securities Cos
 Dec 27     23,849,418   -535,504,880   440,679,592 -46,192,938
 Dec 20     32,716,297 -1,015,530,556   879,879,197 -35,321,244
 Dec 13    241,094,447   -294,132,981   711,564,938 -13,710,189
 Dec 6     -21,531,819     48,770,009    68,408,896   6,304,891
 Nov 29   -175,603,610   -305,848,292   265,309,061 -22,699,989
 
 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.