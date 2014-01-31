FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
#Financials
January 31, 2014 / 12:56 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo
Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in
thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.
    
 Week to:   TOTAL            Proprietary        Brokerage
 Jan 24    -35,861,176      -165,405,364       129,544,188
 Jan 17     -8,548,979       -60,006,842        51,457,863
 Jan 10      4,909,913       -96,761,897       101,671,810
 Dec 30      6,572,557         6,688,590          -116,033
 Dec 27     32,872,015       150,040,823      -117,168,808
  
 Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions  Individuals  Foreigners  Securities Cos
 Jan 24    -35,652,341    380,649,646  -229,364,634  13,911,517
 Jan 17    -18,732,568    112,277,008   -41,206,500    -880,077
 Jan 10    -31,323,966    282,351,616  -145,202,439  -4,153,401
 Dec 30     45,593,928    -90,317,492    50,877,447  -6,269,916
 Dec 27     23,849,418   -535,504,880   440,679,592 -46,192,938
 
 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

