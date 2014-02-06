FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
February 6, 2014 / 7:02 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the
first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main
stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates
net selling.
    
 Week to:   TOTAL            Proprietary        Brokerage
 Jan 31    -32,525,570      -113,552,622        81,027,052
 Jan 24    -35,861,176      -165,405,364       129,544,188
 Jan 17     -8,548,979       -60,006,842        51,457,863
 Jan 10      4,909,913       -96,761,897       101,671,810
 Dec 30      6,572,557         6,688,590          -116,033
  
 Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions  Individuals   Foreigners  Securities Cos
 Jan 31    165,676,776   597,431,389  -718,514,633  36,433,520
 Jan 24    -35,652,341   380,649,646  -229,364,634  13,911,517
 Jan 17    -18,732,568   112,277,008   -41,206,500    -880,077
 Jan 10    -31,323,966   282,351,616  -145,202,439  -4,153,401
 Dec 30     45,593,928   -90,317,492    50,877,447  -6,269,916
 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
