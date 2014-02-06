TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Jan 31 -32,525,570 -113,552,622 81,027,052 Jan 24 -35,861,176 -165,405,364 129,544,188 Jan 17 -8,548,979 -60,006,842 51,457,863 Jan 10 4,909,913 -96,761,897 101,671,810 Dec 30 6,572,557 6,688,590 -116,033 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Jan 31 165,676,776 597,431,389 -718,514,633 36,433,520 Jan 24 -35,652,341 380,649,646 -229,364,634 13,911,517 Jan 17 -18,732,568 112,277,008 -41,206,500 -880,077 Jan 10 -31,323,966 282,351,616 -145,202,439 -4,153,401 Dec 30 45,593,928 -90,317,492 50,877,447 -6,269,916 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange