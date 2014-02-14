FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
February 14, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.
    
 Week to:   TOTAL            Proprietary        Brokerage
 Feb 7     -63,521,106      -357,495,544       293,974,438
 Jan 31    -32,525,570      -113,552,622        81,027,052
 Jan 24    -35,861,176      -165,405,364       129,544,188
 Jan 17     -8,548,979       -60,006,842        51,457,863
 Jan 10      4,909,913       -96,761,897       101,671,810
  
 Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Feb 7     131,453,370   134,429,682    19,280,856   8,810,530
 Jan 31    165,676,776   597,431,389  -718,514,633  36,433,520
 Jan 24    -35,652,341   380,649,646  -229,364,634  13,911,517
 Jan 17    -18,732,568   112,277,008   -41,206,500    -880,077
 Jan 10    -31,323,966   282,351,616  -145,202,439  -4,153,401
 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)

