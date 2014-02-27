FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 27, 2014 / 9:22 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.
    
 Week to:   TOTAL            Proprietary        Brokerage
 Feb 21        595,184       237,202,094      -236,606,910
 Feb 14    -16,890,850        11,585,825       -28,476,675
 Feb 7     -63,521,106      -357,495,544       293,974,438
 Jan 31    -32,525,570      -113,552,622        81,027,052
 Jan 24    -35,861,176      -165,405,364       129,544,188
  
 Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Feb 21     42,331,684  -303,783,625    45,588,045 -20,743,014
 Feb 14    104,131,637    35,706,493  -166,296,364  -2,018,441
 Feb 7     131,453,370   134,429,682    19,280,856   8,810,530
 Jan 31    165,676,776   597,431,389  -718,514,633  36,433,520
 Jan 24    -35,652,341   380,649,646  -229,364,634  13,911,517
 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.