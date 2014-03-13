FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 13, 2014 / 6:36 AM / 4 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Mar 13 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.
    
 Week to:   TOTAL            Proprietary        Brokerage
 Mar 7       2,133,961        79,467,468       -77,333,507
 Feb 28    -10,070,028       -55,211,776        45,141,748
 Feb 21        595,184       237,202,094      -236,606,910
 Feb 14    -16,890,850        11,585,825       -28,476,675
 Feb 7     -63,521,106      -357,495,544       293,974,438
      
 Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Mar 7      56,978,336  -466,889,048   355,388,740 -22,811,535
 Feb 28      3,658,276    29,996,837    15,838,781  -4,352,146
 Feb 21     42,331,684  -303,783,625    45,588,045 -20,743,014
 Feb 14    104,131,637    35,706,493  -166,296,364  -2,018,441
 Feb 7     131,453,370   134,429,682    19,280,856   8,810,530
 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.