TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, Mar 13 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Mar 7 2,133,961 79,467,468 -77,333,507 Feb 28 -10,070,028 -55,211,776 45,141,748 Feb 21 595,184 237,202,094 -236,606,910 Feb 14 -16,890,850 11,585,825 -28,476,675 Feb 7 -63,521,106 -357,495,544 293,974,438 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Mar 7 56,978,336 -466,889,048 355,388,740 -22,811,535 Feb 28 3,658,276 29,996,837 15,838,781 -4,352,146 Feb 21 42,331,684 -303,783,625 45,588,045 -20,743,014 Feb 14 104,131,637 35,706,493 -166,296,364 -2,018,441 Feb 7 131,453,370 134,429,682 19,280,856 8,810,530 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)