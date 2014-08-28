FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 28, 2014 / 6:16 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.
    
 Week to:   TOTAL            Proprietary        Brokerage
 Aug 22     -7,407,732       153,057,742      -160,465,474
 Aug 15     16,738,076     113,534,092       -96,796,016
 Aug 8      26,561,497      -193,555,758       220,117,255    
 Aug 1      26,384,501        95,225,048       -68,840,547    
 Jul 25     25,417,556        68,930,557       -43,513,001
       
 Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Aug 22    -44,660,117  -252,302,016   155,168,691 -18,672,132
 Aug 15    118,824,321  -180,662,450   -24,398,196 -10,559,691
 Aug 8     200,943,980   443,086,063  -450,796,436  26,883,648
 Aug 1     -16,660,782  -185,618,639   149,116,691 -15,677,817
 Jul 25     -4,423,891  -180,363,963   153,829,633 -12,554,780

    
 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.