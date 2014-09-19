FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
September 19, 2014 / 6:37 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Sep 19 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.
    
 Week to:   TOTAL            Proprietary        Brokerage
 Sep 12    -17,370,184       339,828,758      -357,198,942
 Sep 5       7,110,166        66,401,671       -59,291,505
 Aug 29     -6,006,744        44,315,445       -50,322,189
 Aug 22     -7,407,732       153,057,742      -160,465,474
 Aug 15     16,738,076     113,534,092       -96,796,016
       
 Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Sep 12   -124,502,655  -253,478,190    39,989,415 -19,207,512
 Sep 5     -76,854,483  -188,071,337   216,351,131 -10,716,816
 Aug 29     33,287,004   -10,715,339   -66,236,718  -6,657,136
 Aug 22    -44,660,117  -252,302,016   155,168,691 -18,672,132
 Aug 15    118,824,321  -180,662,450   -24,398,196 -10,559,691
    
 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
