TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
#Financials
October 2, 2014 / 6:46 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.
    
 Week to:         TOTAL       Proprietary        Brokerage
 Sept 26        847,993        -3,689,572     4,537,565
 Sept 19      4,490,276       200,987,845      -196,497,569
 Sept 12    -17,370,184       339,828,758      -357,198,942
 Sept 5       7,110,166        66,401,671       -59,291,505
 Aug 29      -6,006,744        44,315,445       -50,322,189
       
 Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Sep 26    -94,923,310    35,659,595    63,100,812     700,468
 Sep 19   -121,703,123  -353,722,422   291,554,107 -12,626,131
 Sep 12   -124,502,655  -253,478,190    39,989,415 -19,207,512
 Sep 5     -76,854,483  -188,071,337   216,351,131 -10,716,816
 Aug 29     33,287,004   -10,715,339   -66,236,718  -6,657,136

    
 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
