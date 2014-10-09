FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
October 9, 2014

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.
    
 Week to:         TOTAL       Proprietary        Brokerage
 Oct 3      14,719,824      -210,865,594       225,585,418
 Sep 26        847,993        -3,689,572     4,537,565
 Sep 19      4,490,276       200,987,845      -196,497,569
 Sep 12    -17,370,184       339,828,758      -357,198,942
 Sep 5       7,110,166        66,401,671       -59,291,505
       
 Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Oct 3      50,782,848   343,649,016  -186,141,648  17,295,202
 Sep 26    -94,923,310    35,659,595    63,100,812     700,468
 Sep 19   -121,703,123  -353,722,422   291,554,107 -12,626,131
 Sep 12   -124,502,655  -253,478,190    39,989,415 -19,207,512
 Sep 5     -76,854,483  -188,071,337   216,351,131 -10,716,816
    
 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
