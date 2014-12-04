FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
December 4, 2014 / 6:27 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.
    
 Week to:         TOTAL       Proprietary        Brokerage
 Nov 28      5,038,388        29,913,146       -24,874,758
 Nov 21      1,851,032      -116,518,595    118,369,627
 Nov 14     22,025,847       370,370,644      -348,344,797
 Nov 7      17,173,302       691,786,907      -674,613,605
 Oct 31     34,913,677       209,654,760      -174,741,083
    
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Nov 28    298,910,967  -185,322,743  -118,882,149 -19,580,833
 Nov 21    149,999,085  -149,740,398   140,302,789 -22,191,849
 Nov 14    -99,819,350  -665,350,228   474,299,990 -57,475,209
 Nov 7    -387,659,926  -988,139,275   764,889,920 -63,704,324
 Oct 31    161,206,022  -823,332,927   538,036,404 -50,650,582
    
 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)

