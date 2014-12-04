TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Nov 28 5,038,388 29,913,146 -24,874,758 Nov 21 1,851,032 -116,518,595 118,369,627 Nov 14 22,025,847 370,370,644 -348,344,797 Nov 7 17,173,302 691,786,907 -674,613,605 Oct 31 34,913,677 209,654,760 -174,741,083 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Nov 28 298,910,967 -185,322,743 -118,882,149 -19,580,833 Nov 21 149,999,085 -149,740,398 140,302,789 -22,191,849 Nov 14 -99,819,350 -665,350,228 474,299,990 -57,475,209 Nov 7 -387,659,926 -988,139,275 764,889,920 -63,704,324 Oct 31 161,206,022 -823,332,927 538,036,404 -50,650,582 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)