TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
December 26, 2014 / 6:32 AM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.
    
 Week to:         TOTAL       Proprietary        Brokerage
 Dec 19      4,348,852      -151,564,291       155,913,143
 Dec 12     85,453,405      -734,928,953       820,382,358
 Dec 5      51,852,717      -286,150,901       338,003,618
 Nov 28      5,038,388        29,913,146       -24,874,758
 Nov 21      1,851,032      -116,518,595    118,369,627
    
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Dec 19    389,725,486   107,073,967  -354,532,669  13,646,359
 Dec 12    359,213,070   271,487,155   177,719,912  11,962,221
 Dec 5     289,226,408  -308,877,878   387,345,534 -29,690,446
 Nov 28    298,910,967  -185,322,743  -118,882,149 -19,580,833
 Nov 21    149,999,085  -149,740,398   140,302,789 -22,191,849
    
 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)

