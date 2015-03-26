FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 26, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 26 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first
section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in
thousands of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.
    
 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary        Brokerage
 Mar 20     18,612,425        70,373,415       -51,760,990
 Mar 13      6,800,820      -101,539,383       108,340,203
 Mar 6      14,453,924       -38,121,625        52,575,549
 Feb 27     65,016,625       294,489,519      -229,472,894
 Feb 20     57,515,174       662,733,648      -605,218,474
    
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Mar 20   -183,216,052    16,657,578   119,493,671  -4,696,187
 Mar 13    -37,101,981  -140,984,697   299,296,684 -12,869,803
 Mar 6     -20,167,501  -122,233,237   210,454,110 -15,477,823
 Feb 27    -15,132,922  -443,433,071   258,457,625 -29,364,526
 Feb 20    -37,150,813  -671,018,622   146,735,686 -43,784,725
    
 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.