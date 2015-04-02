TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, Apr 2 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Mar 27 467,425 35,464,485 -34,997,060 Mar 20 18,612,425 70,373,415 -51,760,990 Mar 13 6,800,820 -101,539,383 108,340,203 Mar 6 14,453,924 -38,121,625 52,575,549 Feb 27 65,016,625 294,489,519 -229,472,894 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Mar 27 -57,422,145 150,813,303 -128,270,185 -118,033 Mar 20 -183,216,052 16,657,578 119,493,671 -4,696,187 Mar 13 -37,101,981 -140,984,697 299,296,684 -12,869,803 Mar 6 -20,167,501 -122,233,237 210,454,110 -15,477,823 Feb 27 -15,132,922 -443,433,071 258,457,625 -29,364,526 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)