TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, May 12 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage May 1 3,018,236 33,719,403 -30,701,167 Apr 24 7,840,018 175,349,939 -167,509,921 Apr 17 8,572,057 138,823,421 -130,251,364 Apr 10 21,529,654 29,770,212 -8,240,558 Apr 3 3,319,302 113,292,499 -109,973,197 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos May 1 -52,124,808 71,245,266 -52,063,217 2,241,592 Apr 24 -229,987,999 -590,736,317 689,524,200 -36,309,805 Apr 17 -74,395,345 -340,839,496 301,357,064 -16,373,587 Apr 10 -214,075,231 -349,652,438 582,275,439 -26,788,328 Apr 3 -249,348,311 -282,736,494 437,916,708 -15,805,100 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)