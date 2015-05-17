FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
May 17, 2015 / 10:57 PM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
  A negative figure indicates net selling.
    
 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary        Brokerage
 May 8      -3,525,864       -48,796,626        45,270,762
 May 1       3,018,236        33,719,403       -30,701,167    
 Apr 24      7,840,018       175,349,939      -167,509,921
 Apr 17      8,572,057       138,823,421      -130,251,364
 Apr 10     21,529,654        29,770,212        -8,240,558
    
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 May 8      29,782,001   -34,654,029    53,197,436  -3,054,646
 May 1     -52,124,808    71,245,266   -52,063,217   2,241,592
 Apr 24   -229,987,999  -590,736,317   689,524,200 -36,309,805
 Apr 17    -74,395,345  -340,839,496   301,357,064 -16,373,587
 Apr 10   -214,075,231  -349,652,438   582,275,439 -26,788,328
    
 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)

