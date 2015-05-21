TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, May 21 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage May 15 26,313,505 148,646,968 -122,333,463 May 8 -3,525,864 -48,796,626 45,270,762 May 1 3,018,236 33,719,403 -30,701,167 Apr 24 7,840,018 175,349,939 -167,509,921 Apr 17 8,572,057 138,823,421 -130,251,364 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos May 15 -19,817,139 -172,601,547 90,889,726 -20,804,503 May 8 29,782,001 -34,654,029 53,197,436 -3,054,646 May 1 -52,124,808 71,245,266 -52,063,217 2,241,592 Apr 24 -229,987,999 -590,736,317 689,524,200 -36,309,805 Apr 17 -74,395,345 -340,839,496 301,357,064 -16,373,587 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)