June 4, 2015 / 6:28 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Jun 4 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange .TOPX, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of
yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary        Brokerage
 May 29     35,161,889        85,531,711       -50,369,822
 May 22     25,475,870       282,712,268      -257,236,398
 May 15     26,313,505       148,646,968      -122,333,463
 May 8      -3,525,864       -48,796,626        45,270,762
 May 1       3,018,236        33,719,403       -30,701,167

Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 May 29     54,333,123  -464,333,176   396,418,633 -36,788,402
 May 22    -54,841,378  -584,957,588   426,037,526 -43,474,958
 May 15    -19,817,139  -172,601,547    90,889,726 -20,804,503
 May 8      29,782,001   -34,654,029    53,197,436  -3,054,646
 May 1     -52,124,808    71,245,266   -52,063,217   2,241,592

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)

