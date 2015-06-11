FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
June 11, 2015 / 6:27 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Jun 11 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
    
A negative figure indicates net selling.
 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Jun 5      -8,020,767      -157,933,317       149,912,550
 May 29     35,161,889        85,531,711       -50,369,822
 May 22     25,475,870       282,712,268      -257,236,398
 May 15     26,313,505       148,646,968      -122,333,463
 May 8      -3,525,864       -48,796,626        45,270,762

Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Jun 5      18,933,952    90,862,240    38,809,042   1,307,316
 May 29     54,333,123  -464,333,176   396,418,633 -36,788,402
 May 22    -54,841,378  -584,957,588   426,037,526 -43,474,958
 May 15    -19,817,139  -172,601,547    90,889,726 -20,804,503
 May 8      29,782,001   -34,654,029    53,197,436  -3,054,646

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange
 (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)
nL3N0YQ1B1

