TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
#Financials
July 2, 2015 / 6:36 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 2 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Jun 26     27,290,087       267,785,114      -240,495,027
 Jun 19    -19,379,740        -3,661,448       -15,718,292
 Jun 12     -6,728,628      -243,805,226       237,076,598
 Jun 5      -8,020,767      -157,933,317       149,912,550
 May 29     35,161,889        85,531,711       -50,369,822

Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Jun 26      3,822,477  -364,528,826   140,384,517 -20,173,195
 Jun 19     20,762,975   144,456,827  -191,069,144  10,131,050
 Jun 12    187,511,025   202,708,475  -166,604,452  13,461,550
 Jun 5      18,933,952    90,862,240    38,809,042   1,307,316
 May 29     54,333,123  -464,333,176   396,418,633 -36,788,402

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange



 (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)

