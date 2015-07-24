FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
July 24, 2015 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Jul 17     12,788,151       120,040,403      -107,252,252
 Jul 10    -16,276,403      -199,736,986       183,460,583
 Jul 3     -20,436,285      -172,543,358       152,107,073
 Jun 26     27,290,087       267,785,114      -240,495,027
 Jun 19    -19,379,740        -3,661,448       -15,718,292
    
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Jul 17     41,211,498  -474,546,458   359,239,416 -33,156,708
 Jul 10     54,643,074   506,645,268  -417,910,778  40,083,019
 Jul 3     337,185,180    57,451,198  -239,390,663  -3,138,642
 Jun 26      3,822,477  -364,528,826   140,384,517 -20,173,195
 Jun 19     20,762,975   144,456,827  -191,069,144  10,131,050

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
