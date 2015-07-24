TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, July 24 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Jul 17 12,788,151 120,040,403 -107,252,252 Jul 10 -16,276,403 -199,736,986 183,460,583 Jul 3 -20,436,285 -172,543,358 152,107,073 Jun 26 27,290,087 267,785,114 -240,495,027 Jun 19 -19,379,740 -3,661,448 -15,718,292 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Jul 17 41,211,498 -474,546,458 359,239,416 -33,156,708 Jul 10 54,643,074 506,645,268 -417,910,778 40,083,019 Jul 3 337,185,180 57,451,198 -239,390,663 -3,138,642 Jun 26 3,822,477 -364,528,826 140,384,517 -20,173,195 Jun 19 20,762,975 144,456,827 -191,069,144 10,131,050 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)