TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
August 13, 2015 / 6:11 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Aug 7      25,627,471       170,340,544      -144,713,073
 Jul 31      4,399,119        -4,373,808         8,772,927
 Jul 24     -1,032,034       -35,493,466        34,461,432
 Jul 17     12,788,151       120,040,403      -107,252,252
 Jul 10    -16,276,403      -199,736,986       183,460,583
    
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Aug 7    -148,153,298  -261,159,374   278,136,140 -13,536,541
 Jul 31     97,090,275   -73,347,720    -3,010,934 -11,958,694
 Jul 24    -35,834,099    67,007,962    -1,166,020   4,453,589
 Jul 17     41,211,498  -474,546,458   359,239,416 -33,156,708
 Jul 10     54,643,074   506,645,268  -417,910,778  40,083,019

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)

