TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, Aug 20 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Aug 14 18,645,868 32,579,735 -13,933,867 Aug 7 25,627,471 170,340,544 -144,713,073 Jul 31 4,399,119 -4,373,808 8,772,927 Jul 24 -1,032,034 -35,493,466 34,461,432 Jul 17 12,788,151 120,040,403 -107,252,252 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Aug 14 223,520,730 57,036,113 -298,779,128 4,288,418 Aug 7 -148,153,298 -261,159,374 278,136,140 -13,536,541 Jul 31 97,090,275 -73,347,720 -3,010,934 -11,958,694 Jul 24 -35,834,099 67,007,962 -1,166,020 4,453,589 Jul 17 41,211,498 -474,546,458 359,239,416 -33,156,708 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo newsroom)