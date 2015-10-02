FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
October 2, 2015 / 6:56 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Sep 25    -13,158,298      -198,975,765       185,817,467
 Sep 18    -11,202,076        59,119,439       -70,321,515
 Sep 11      4,996,504       801,122,242      -796,125,738
 Sep 4     -20,448,280      -320,300,816       299,852,536
 Aug 28    -30,026,338      -436,402,337       406,375,999

Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Sep 25     93,010,378   156,330,193   -73,892,159  10,369,055
 Sep 18    609,972,060    93,134,350  -784,682,412  11,254,487
 Sep 11    370,144,554  -114,558,358-1,044,353,123  -7,358,811
 Sep 4     416,552,528   332,675,988  -472,851,991  23,476,011
 Aug 28    642,112,860   458,995,225  -726,413,211  31,681,125
    
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
