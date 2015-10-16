FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
October 16, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Oct 9       9,170,304       -22,621,974        31,792,278
 Oct 2        -900,531      -183,003,289       182,102,758
 Sep 25    -13,158,298      -198,975,765       185,817,467
 Sep 18    -11,202,076        59,119,439       -70,321,515
 Sep 11      4,996,504       801,122,242      -796,125,738

Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Oct 9     178,013,542  -331,674,613   208,093,488 -22,640,139
 Oct 2     423,353,491   -38,487,116  -198,523,681  -4,239,936
 Sep 25     93,010,378   156,330,193   -73,892,159  10,369,055
 Sep 18    609,972,060    93,134,350  -784,682,412  11,254,487
 Sep 11    370,144,554  -114,558,358-1,044,353,123  -7,358,811
    
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
