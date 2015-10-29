FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 29, 2015 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Oct 23     13,931,355        81,135,747       -67,204,392
 Oct 16      3,893,997        24,649,458       -20,755,461
 Oct 9       9,170,304       -22,621,974        31,792,278
 Oct 2        -900,531      -183,003,289       182,102,758
 Sep 25    -13,158,298      -198,975,765       185,817,467

Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Oct 23    155,723,582  -394,071,947   195,627,785 -24,483,812
 Oct 16     74,975,461   -61,109,662   -27,731,811  -6,889,449
 Oct 9     178,013,542  -331,674,613   208,093,488 -22,640,139
 Oct 2     423,353,491   -38,487,116  -198,523,681  -4,239,936
 Sep 25     93,010,378   156,330,193   -73,892,159  10,369,055
    
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.