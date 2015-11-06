FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
November 6, 2015

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Oct 30     11,762,509       185,376,422      -173,613,913
 Oct 23     13,931,355        81,135,747       -67,204,392
 Oct 16      3,893,997        24,649,458       -20,755,461
 Oct 9       9,170,304       -22,621,974        31,792,278
 Oct 2        -900,531      -183,003,289       182,102,758

Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Oct 30   -134,252,654  -122,291,558    86,141,290  -3,210,991
 Oct 23    155,723,582  -394,071,947   195,627,785 -24,483,812
 Oct 16     74,975,461   -61,109,662   -27,731,811  -6,889,449
 Oct 9     178,013,542  -331,674,613   208,093,488 -22,640,139
 Oct 2     423,353,491   -38,487,116  -198,523,681  -4,239,936
    
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

