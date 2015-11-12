TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Nov 6 -2,597,121 192,844,826 -195,441,947 Oct 30 11,762,509 185,376,422 -173,613,913 Oct 23 13,931,355 81,135,747 -67,204,392 Oct 16 3,893,997 24,649,458 -20,755,461 Oct 9 9,170,304 -22,621,974 31,792,278 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Nov 6 -195,914,407 -134,316,544 130,270,080 4,518,924 Oct 30 -134,252,654 -122,291,558 86,141,290 -3,210,991 Oct 23 155,723,582 -394,071,947 195,627,785 -24,483,812 Oct 16 74,975,461 -61,109,662 -27,731,811 -6,889,449 Oct 9 178,013,542 -331,674,613 208,093,488 -22,640,139 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)