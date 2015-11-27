TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Nov 20 21,607,895 326,153,325 -304,545,430 Nov 13 9,186,342 312,831,299 -303,644,957 Nov 6 -2,597,121 192,844,826 -195,441,947 Oct 30 11,762,509 185,376,422 -173,613,913 Oct 23 13,931,355 81,135,747 -67,204,392 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Nov 20 -102,961,685 -418,589,890 234,085,590 -17,079,445 Nov 13 -259,959,941 -325,054,502 296,404,820 -15,035,334 Nov 6 -195,914,407 -134,316,544 130,270,080 4,518,924 Oct 30 -134,252,654 -122,291,558 86,141,290 -3,210,991 Oct 23 155,723,582 -394,071,947 195,627,785 -24,483,812 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)