TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
#Financials
November 27, 2015 / 6:22 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Nov 20 21,607,895      326,153,325          -304,545,430    
 Nov 13      9,186,342       312,831,299      -303,644,957
 Nov 6      -2,597,121       192,844,826      -195,441,947
 Oct 30     11,762,509       185,376,422      -173,613,913
 Oct 23     13,931,355        81,135,747       -67,204,392

Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Nov 20   -102,961,685  -418,589,890   234,085,590 -17,079,445  
 Nov 13   -259,959,941  -325,054,502   296,404,820 -15,035,334
 Nov 6    -195,914,407  -134,316,544   130,270,080   4,518,924
 Oct 30   -134,252,654  -122,291,558    86,141,290  -3,210,991
 Oct 23    155,723,582  -394,071,947   195,627,785 -24,483,812
    
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
