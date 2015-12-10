TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Dec 4 1,392,745 -314,106,212 315,498,957 Nov 27 7,922,237 -14,025,155 21,947,392 Nov 20 21,607,895 326,153,325 -304,545,430 Nov 13 9,186,342 312,831,299 -303,644,957 Nov 6 -2,597,121 192,844,826 -195,441,947 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Dec 4 179,601,680 50,951,477 79,363,251 5,582,549 Nov 27 48,144,023 -11,526,434 -15,122,806 452,609 Nov 20 -102,961,685 -418,589,890 234,085,590 -17,079,445 Nov 13 -259,959,941 -325,054,502 296,404,820 -15,035,334 Nov 6 -195,914,407 -134,316,544 130,270,080 4,518,924 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Anand Basu)