January 4, 2016 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Dec 25         18,064          -146,170           164,234
 Dec 18     11,512,310       -68,891,442        80,403,752
 Dec 11    -11,233,001      -583,901,376       572,668,375
 Dec 4       1,392,745      -314,106,212       315,498,957
 Nov 27      7,922,237       -14,025,155        21,947,392


Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Dec 25        203,015       -66,906        27,522         603
 Dec 18    163,765,731   -58,483,321   -32,044,813   7,166,155
 Dec 11    378,926,297   169,172,700    13,647,766  10,921,612
 Dec 4     179,601,680    50,951,477    79,363,251   5,582,549
 Nov 27     48,144,023   -11,526,434   -15,122,806     452,609

    
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

