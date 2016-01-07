FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
January 7, 2016 / 8:16 AM / 2 years ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the
Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Dec 30     10,977,655        11,624,839          -647,184
 Dec 25      1,391,565      -158,374,956       159,766,521
 Dec 18     11,512,310       -68,891,442        80,403,752
 Dec 11    -11,233,001      -583,901,376       572,668,375
 Dec 4       1,392,745      -314,106,212       315,498,957

Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Dec 30    217,375,959  -203,041,361    -1,609,098  -13,372,684
 Dec 25    279,447,050   -92,705,872   -26,564,911     -409,746
 Dec 18    163,765,731   -58,483,321   -32,044,813    7,166,155
 Dec 11    378,926,297   169,172,700    13,647,766   10,921,612
 Dec 4     179,601,680    50,951,477    79,363,251    5,582,549

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Edmund Klamann)

