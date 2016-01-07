TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Dec 30 10,977,655 11,624,839 -647,184 Dec 25 1,391,565 -158,374,956 159,766,521 Dec 18 11,512,310 -68,891,442 80,403,752 Dec 11 -11,233,001 -583,901,376 572,668,375 Dec 4 1,392,745 -314,106,212 315,498,957 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Dec 30 217,375,959 -203,041,361 -1,609,098 -13,372,684 Dec 25 279,447,050 -92,705,872 -26,564,911 -409,746 Dec 18 163,765,731 -58,483,321 -32,044,813 7,166,155 Dec 11 378,926,297 169,172,700 13,647,766 10,921,612 Dec 4 179,601,680 50,951,477 79,363,251 5,582,549 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom; Editing by Edmund Klamann)