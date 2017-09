TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Jan 15 -9,807,071 -292,890,110 283,083,039 Jan 8 -26,663,404 -374,132,958 347,469,554 Dec 30 10,977,655 11,624,839 -647,184 Dec 25 1,391,565 -158,374,956 159,766,521 Dec 18 11,512,310 -68,891,442 80,403,752 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Jan 15 215,145,921 245,162,761 -194,186,735 16,961,092 Jan 8 176,242,302 572,998,312 -436,091,386 34,320,326 Dec 30 217,375,959 -203,041,361 -1,609,098 -13,372,684 Dec 25 279,447,050 -92,705,872 -26,564,911 -409,746 Dec 18 163,765,731 -58,483,321 -32,044,813 7,166,155 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)