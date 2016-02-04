FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
February 4, 2016

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Jan 29      4,630,611        21,736,482       -17,105,871
 Jan 22      7,747,167      -118,723,287       126,470,454
 Jan 15     -9,807,071      -292,890,110       283,083,039
 Jan 8     -26,663,404      -374,132,958       347,469,554
 Dec 30     10,977,655        11,624,839          -647,184
    
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Jan 29    257,210,537   -67,858,012  -199,942,002   -6,516,394
 Jan 22    270,299,427    41,544,639  -196,061,261   10,687,649
 Jan 15    215,145,921   245,162,761  -194,186,735   16,961,092
 Jan 8     176,242,302   572,998,312  -436,091,386   34,320,326
 Dec 30    217,375,959  -203,041,361    -1,609,098  -13,372,684

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

