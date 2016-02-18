TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Feb 12 -18,584,154 249,187,032 -267,771,186 Feb 5 648,502 304,720,875 -304,072,373 Jan 29 4,630,611 21,736,482 -17,105,871 Jan 22 7,747,167 -118,723,287 126,470,454 Jan 15 -9,807,071 -292,890,110 283,083,039 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Feb 12 94,076,178 191,127,722 -572,132,460 19,157,374 Feb 5 95,440,184 187,517,045 -598,964,856 11,935,254 Jan 29 257,210,537 -67,858,012 -199,942,002 -6,516,394 Jan 22 270,299,427 41,544,639 -196,061,261 10,687,649 Jan 15 215,145,921 245,162,761 -194,186,735 16,961,092 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)