TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
#Financials
February 25, 2016 / 6:11 AM / in 2 years

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Feb 19     13,142,128      -278,998,355       292,140,483
 Feb 12    -18,584,154       249,187,032      -267,771,186
 Feb 5         648,502       304,720,875      -304,072,373
 Jan 29      4,630,611        21,736,482       -17,105,871
 Jan 22      7,747,167      -118,723,287       126,470,454

Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Feb 19    686,119,876    11,192,491  -408,392,947    3,221,063
 Feb 12     94,076,178   191,127,722  -572,132,460   19,157,374
 Feb 5      95,440,184   187,517,045  -598,964,856   11,935,254
 Jan 29    257,210,537   -67,858,012  -199,942,002   -6,516,394
 Jan 22    270,299,427    41,544,639  -196,061,261   10,687,649
 
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

