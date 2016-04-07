FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
April 7, 2016

RPT-TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(fixes format)
    TOKYO, April 7 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Apr 1      -7,662,086       -46,643,139        38,981,053
 Mar 25     -8,364,297        39,907,112       -48,271,409
 Mar 18    -31,165,383       176,897,068      -208,062,451
 Mar 11     -8,177,119       879,799,828      -887,976,947
 Mar 4       6,566,593       -13,773,546        20,340,139
 
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Apr 1     -71,945,170   116,706,253   -10,939,581    5,159,551
 Mar 25    175,611,190   -15,982,176  -206,949,242     -951,181
 Mar 18     48,644,282   182,554,899  -450,990,878   11,729,246
 Mar 11     94,044,895   201,747,285 -1,193,504,294   9,735,167
 Mar 4     328,378,140  -188,380,865  -106,550,783  -13,106,353

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

