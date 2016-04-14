FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
April 14, 2016 / 6:45 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, April 14 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first
section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in
thousands of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Apr 8       5,853,294      -266,095,269       271,948,563
 Apr 1      -7,662,086       -46,643,139        38,981,053
 Mar 25     -8,364,297        39,907,112       -48,271,409
 Mar 18    -31,165,383       176,897,068      -208,062,451
 Mar 11     -8,177,119       879,799,828      -887,976,947
 
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Apr 8     230,997,776    23,775,359    14,543,429    2,631,999
 Apr 1     -71,945,170   116,706,253   -10,939,581    5,159,551
 Mar 25    175,611,190   -15,982,176  -206,949,242     -951,181
 Mar 18     48,644,282   182,554,899  -450,990,878   11,729,246
 Mar 11     94,044,895   201,747,285 -1,193,504,294   9,735,167

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
