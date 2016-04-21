TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, April 21 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Apr 15 10,962,814 -164,969,681 175,932,495 Apr 8 5,853,294 -266,095,269 271,948,563 Apr 1 -7,662,086 -46,643,139 38,981,053 Mar 25 -8,364,297 39,907,112 -48,271,409 Mar 18 -31,165,383 176,897,068 -208,062,451 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Apr 15 154,663,246 -348,656,725 389,161,485 -19,235,511 Apr 8 230,997,776 23,775,359 14,543,429 2,631,999 Apr 1 -71,945,170 116,706,253 -10,939,581 5,159,551 Mar 25 175,611,190 -15,982,176 -206,949,242 -951,181 Mar 18 48,644,282 182,554,899 -450,990,878 11,729,246 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)