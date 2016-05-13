TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, May 13 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage May 6 -19,696,096 -88,383,799 68,687,703 Apr 28 6,209,112 10,168,019 -3,958,907 Apr 22 34,922,929 106,896,411 -71,973,482 Apr 15 10,962,814 -164,969,681 175,932,495 Apr 8 5,853,294 -266,095,269 271,948,563 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos May 6 107,003,265 257,833,593 -310,003,782 13,854,627 Apr 28 -17,031,036 86,181,645 -80,094,185 6,984,669 Apr 22 -105,620,206 -468,454,701 528,491,595 -26,390,170 Apr 15 154,663,246 -348,656,725 389,161,485 -19,235,511 Apr 8 230,997,776 23,775,359 14,543,429 2,631,999 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)