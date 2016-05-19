FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
May 19, 2016 / 6:16 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 19 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 May 13     -9,147,847      -186,500,560       177,352,713
 May 6     -19,696,096       -88,383,799        68,687,703
 Apr 28      6,209,112        10,168,019        -3,958,907
 Apr 22     34,922,929       106,896,411       -71,973,482
 Apr 15     10,962,814      -164,969,681       175,932,495
  
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 May 13    135,671,359   -10,504,072    57,140,196  -4,954,770
 May 6     107,003,265   257,833,593  -310,003,782   13,854,627
 Apr 28    -17,031,036    86,181,645   -80,094,185    6,984,669
 Apr 22   -105,620,206  -468,454,701   528,491,595  -26,390,170
 Apr 15    154,663,246  -348,656,725   389,161,485  -19,235,511
 
Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
