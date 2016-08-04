FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 4, 2016 / 6:16 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen.
A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Jul 29     24,799,057        29,866,081        -5,067,024
 Jul 22     -7,307,863        28,221,658       -35,529,521
 Jul 15     16,672,154       275,961,639      -259,289,485
 Jul 8      -8,761,756      -187,937,775       179,176,019
 Jul 1      -1,768,847      -251,894,701       250,125,854


Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Jul 29     22,127,627  -104,861,126    83,261,949   -5,595,474
 Jul 22     46,649,997    41,377,940  -126,460,533    2,903,075
 Jul 15   -103,724,362  -505,123,062   363,305,474  -13,747,535
 Jul 8     174,762,871   160,423,899  -165,316,256    9,305,505
 Jul 1     246,534,423    -9,047,252    11,092,258    1,546,425

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

