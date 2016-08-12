FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
August 12, 2016 / 7:00 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Aug 5     -15,440,832       -40,738,228        25,297,396
 Jul 29     24,799,057        29,866,081        -5,067,024
 Jul 22     -7,307,863        28,221,658       -35,529,521
 Jul 15     16,672,154       275,961,639      -259,289,485
 Jul 8      -8,761,756      -187,937,775       179,176,019

Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Aug 5     258,033,138   213,495,156  -450,825,270    4,594,372
 Jul 29     22,127,627  -104,861,126    83,261,949   -5,595,474
 Jul 22     46,649,997    41,377,940  -126,460,533    2,903,075
 Jul 15   -103,724,362  -505,123,062   363,305,474  -13,747,535
 Jul 8     174,762,871   160,423,899  -165,316,256    9,305,505

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

