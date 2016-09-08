FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
September 8, 2016

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Sep 2       8,103,395       270,056,084      -261,952,689
 Aug 26      4,008,376      -292,176,146       296,184,522
 Aug 19        764,134       -62,515,572        63,279,706
 Aug 12      4,839,275        38,546,367       -33,707,092
 Aug 5     -15,440,832       -40,738,228        25,297,396

Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Sep 2     129,740,271  -313,546,759   -65,638,823  -12,507,378
 Aug 26     98,823,505    18,509,759   177,048,480    1,802,778
 Aug 19    140,511,966    74,224,920  -154,532,791    3,075,611
 Aug 12    140,604,797  -203,382,030    39,182,710  -10,112,569
 Aug 5     258,033,138   213,495,156  -450,825,270    4,594,372

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
