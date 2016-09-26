FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
#Financials
September 26, 2016 / 6:10 AM / a year ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Sep 16        724,742       268,299,993      -267,575,251
 Sep 9         360,780       465,293,776      -464,932,996
 Sep 2       8,103,395       270,056,084      -261,952,689
 Aug 26      4,008,376      -292,176,146       296,184,522
 Aug 19        764,134       -62,515,572        63,279,706


Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Sep 16     28,693,905   165,620,985  -472,248,725   10,358,584
 Sep 9     -31,931,695   -88,622,883  -345,413,262    1,034,844
 Sep 2     129,740,271  -313,546,759   -65,638,823  -12,507,378
 Aug 26     98,823,505    18,509,759   177,048,480    1,802,778
 Aug 19    140,511,966    74,224,920  -154,532,791    3,075,611

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
