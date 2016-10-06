TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Sep 30 11,312,487 224,780,126 -213,467,639 Sep 23 11,720,287 243,864,999 -232,144,712 Sep 16 724,742 268,299,993 -267,575,251 Sep 9 360,780 465,293,776 -464,932,996 Sep 2 8,103,395 270,056,084 -261,952,689 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Sep 30 -81,308,566 54,538,951 -191,752,142 5,054,118 Sep 23 80,923,152 -195,322,179 -113,069,966 -4,675,719 Sep 16 28,693,905 165,620,985 -472,248,725 10,358,584 Sep 9 -31,931,695 -88,622,883 -345,413,262 1,034,844 Sep 2 129,740,271 -313,546,759 -65,638,823 -12,507,378 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)