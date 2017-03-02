FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
March 2, 2017 / 6:09 AM / 6 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TOKYO, March 2 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section
of the Tokyo Stock Exchange        , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands
of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Feb 24      3,556,147       120,730,440      -117,174,293
 Feb 17     -4,314,959       154,542,581      -158,857,540
 Feb 10      8,666,115       103,413,425       -94,747,310
 Feb 3      -9,804,955       110,550,453      -120,355,408
 Jan 27       -377,862       316,670,258      -317,048,120

Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Feb 24      2,187,117   -45,013,737   -73,091,032    -1,256,641
 Feb 17    -89,694,517    25,375,253   -91,491,442    -3,046,834
 Feb 10    -50,574,130  -174,491,517   141,603,400   -11,285,063
 Feb 3     -83,827,155   197,537,541  -241,670,328    7,604,534
 Jan 27     37,057,887  -138,844,328  -204,483,393  -10,778,286

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

