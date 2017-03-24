FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
March 24, 2017 / 6:29 AM / 5 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TOKYO, March 24 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first
section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange        , Japan's main stock exchange, in
thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Mar 17     -8,305,870       407,036,510      -415,342,380
 Mar 10     15,514,825       308,894,625      -293,379,800
 Mar 3      13,404,724       257,176,176      -243,771,452
 Feb 24      3,556,147       120,730,440      -117,174,293
 Feb 17     -4,314,959       154,542,581      -158,857,540

Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Mar 17   -142,810,075   108,871,965  -387,964,019     6,559,749
 Mar 10    -79,117,375  -108,377,743   -93,732,725   -12,151,957
 Mar 3     -73,156,251   -87,282,354   -79,743,382    -3,589,465
 Feb 24      2,187,117   -45,013,737   -73,091,032    -1,256,641
 Feb 17    -89,694,517    25,375,253   -91,491,442    -3,046,834

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

