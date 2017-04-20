TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange , Japan's main stock exchange, in thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling. Week to: TOTAL Proprietary Brokerage Apr 14 -11,990,261 -85,244,596 73,254,335 Apr 7 -23,158,730 -84,838,360 61,679,630 Mar 31 -6,850,509 63,398,392 -70,248,901 Mar 24 -28,205,062 98,718,798 -126,923,860 Mar 17 -8,305,870 407,036,510 -415,342,380 Breakdown of brokerage totals: Week to: Institutions Individuals Foreigners Securities Cos Apr 14 27,509,918 -48,466,449 101,310,202 -7,099,336 Apr 7 -42,074,062 -3,575,956 106,718,908 610,740 Mar 31 -78,681,085 78,887,674 -73,803,870 3,348,380 Mar 24 -97,944,942 329,813,395 -375,127,010 16,334,697 Mar 17 -142,810,075 108,871,965 -387,964,019 6,559,749 Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)