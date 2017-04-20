FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week
April 20, 2017 / 6:30 AM / 4 months ago

TABLE-Foreign trading in Japan stocks for latest week

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    TOKYO, April 20 (Reuters) - Weekly net trading in shares on the first
section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange        , Japan's main stock exchange, in
thousands of yen. A negative figure indicates net selling.

 Week to:       TOTAL       Proprietary         Brokerage
 Apr 14    -11,990,261       -85,244,596        73,254,335
 Apr 7     -23,158,730       -84,838,360        61,679,630
 Mar 31     -6,850,509        63,398,392       -70,248,901
 Mar 24    -28,205,062        98,718,798      -126,923,860
 Mar 17     -8,305,870       407,036,510      -415,342,380
 
Breakdown of brokerage totals:
 Week to: Institutions   Individuals   Foreigners   Securities Cos
 Apr 14     27,509,918   -48,466,449   101,310,202    -7,099,336
 Apr 7     -42,074,062    -3,575,956   106,718,908       610,740
 Mar 31    -78,681,085    78,887,674   -73,803,870     3,348,380
 Mar 24    -97,944,942   329,813,395  -375,127,010    16,334,697
 Mar 17   -142,810,075   108,871,965  -387,964,019     6,559,749

Source: Tokyo Stock Exchange

 (Compiled by Tokyo Newsroom)

